EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Texas Bar Foundation has awarded the Center Against Sexual and Family Violence (CASFV) $5,000 to provide victims with education sessions on victim rights, court accompaniment, legal and immigration advocacy.

The funds received from the Texas Bar Foundation will directly support the immigration advocacy program to better assist clients.

Supported by members of the State Bar of Texas, the Texas Bar Foundation is the nation’s largest charitably funded bar foundation. It has awarded more than $24 million in grants to law-related programs.

Survivors of sexual assault and family violence face an embattled journey navigating the judicial and immigration systems. The trauma they have experienced will make court proceedings difficult for many to handle on their own.

During this current fiscal year, CASFV has assisted 53 survivors with legal advocacy and another 741 immigrants through the immigration advocacy program.

CASFV also takes pride on being the only family violence program in the state fully accredited by the Board of Immigration Appeals.

24-Hour Crisis Hopeline is 915-593-7300 or 1-800-727-0511.



