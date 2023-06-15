COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KIAH) — After a 13-year pause, the Texas-Texas A&M game will be back on, starting in 2024.

The longstanding in-state rivalry between the Aggies and Longhorns will resume in 2024, the Southeastern Conference announced on Wednesday.

Texas is scheduled to join Texas A&M in the SEC for the 2024 season, and both teams are scheduled to face each other at Kyle Field in College Station, although no date has been set for the game.

The matchup will be the 119th game in the series that dates to the first meeting in 1894. Last time the two teams played was back in 2011, when Texas won 27-25 in College Station as the Aggies left the Big 12 Conference for the SEC the following season.

It will be the first meeting of the schools since 2011 and the two teams have split the most recent 30 meetings with each team posting 15 wins.

Other SEC opponents playing at Kyle Field in 2024 include LSU and Missouri. The annual game against Arkansas, known as the Southwest Classic, will be played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

The Aggies will head to Auburn, Florida, Mississippi State and South Carolina for road games in 2024.

Texas A&M has a big opponent to open the 2024 season when the Aggies host Notre Dame on Aug. 31. Other non-conference foes coming to Aggieland include McNeese (Sept. 7), Bowling Green (Sept. 21), and New Mexico State (Nov. 16).

A&M opens the 2023 season against New Mexico on Saturday, Sept. 2 at 6 p.m. The game will be on ESPN.