EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Agent Kyle Summers lost his battle to stage IV cancer, according to a Facebook post from the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.

Summers passed away on Sept. 9, 2019. He served 26 years at the El Paso Police Department as a narcotics investigator and retired as a Lieutenant. Summers joined the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission in 2015, the post said.

Off duty, he was best known as a husband, father and grandfather.