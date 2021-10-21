Texas AG Ken Paxton visits El Paso, announces lawsuit against President Biden Administration for unbuilt border wall

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced a lawsuit against the Biden Administration regarding the border barrier while in El Paso on Thursday.

As we’ve reported President Joe Biden suspended construction of the border wall and it was reported in the summer that he planned to send the billions of dollars for the wall back to the pentagon.

“We have all of these resources that we’ve spent money on that are sitting on the ground rusting, that he’s not used. And it’s his obligation to follow what Congress has passed not to just ignore it,” said Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Paxton says the lawsuit challenges what he says the president is doing with the funds appropriated by Congress to build more border barriers along the southern border.

“Under the constitution, it is not his job to decide not to spend money that Congress has appropriated. His job is to implement it not to stop and so were arguing that the President has been given this money to implement building the wall and he has completely ignored that appropriation put the money and wasted the assets,” said Paxton.

Paxton was joined by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt who said he toured the border and saw border barriers laying on the ground.

“All of the states are border states now not just Texas, New Mexico, and Arizona all the states are border states because of this unpredicted surge of illegal immigration that we have to stop and we need to finish President Trump’s wall,” said Schmitt.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.