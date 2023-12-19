AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas’ population increased more than any other state over the past year, new estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau show.

As of July 1, 2023, an estimated 30,503,301 people reside in Texas, making the state second only to California, which has just under 39 million residents.

The figures show Texas’ population increased by an estimated 473,453 people since July 2022, or 1.58%.

Florida’s population grew by more than 365,000 over the past year, while North Carolina and Georgia each added more than 100,000 new residents.

In total, 42 states and the District of Columbia saw an increase in population, while eight states and Puerto Rico saw a decline in population.

Most notably, New York lost more than 100,000 residents, while California’s population fell by 75,000.

When looking at percentage change, Texas is the third-fastest-growing state, with a population increase of 1.58% between 2022 and 2023.

South Carolina and Florida both saw higher rates of population growth, 1.71% and 1.64% respectively.

New York’s population declined by 0.52%, more than any other state. Puerto Rico lost 0.45% of all residents, while Louisiana and Hawaii both dropped by more than 0.3%.

The national population in July 2023, excluding Puerto Rico, was estimated at 334,914,895, an increase of more than 1.6 million over 2022. Nationwide, the population grew by 0.49%.

The Census Bureau has yet to release new 2023 estimates for counties and cities. Figures from 2022 showed Houston remained the largest city in the state by far, with more than 2.3 million residents.

San Antonio and Dallas had almost 1.5 million and 1.3 million residents respectively, while Austin and Fort Worth rounded out the top five, each with more than 950,000 residents.