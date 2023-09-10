TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – A woman in Texarkana who loves to diamond mine in her spare time won big after keeping one of the lottery tickets she initially bought for someone else.

Paula Penn won $75,000 on a $3 scratch-off instant ticket she bought at E-Z Mart #4363. Penn said she bought multiple scratch-off tickets for her ex-father-in-law, but she could not fit all of the tickets in his birthday envelope.

So, Penn kept one of the tickets to keep the envelope from bursting. It turned out that having one too many tickets turned her into a lucky winner!

Paula Penn won $75,000 through the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery. Image: ASL.

“That ticket really stood out to me because of the diamonds on it,” she said.

Penn was at work when she realized her ticket was a winner. She asked her boss and co-workers to look at the ticket. The owner of the company then said Penn could leave for the day to redeem the prize in Little Rock.

“My ex-father-in-law is definitely going to get a kick out of this story,” she chuckled.

What does she plan to do with the money? Penn said she’ll pay off her debt and take a vacation. She’s also going to quit her second job driving for Uber.

And in case you’re curious, Penn’s winning ticket was an Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Jewels ticket.