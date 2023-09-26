LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two Las Vegas teens accused of intentionally hitting and killing a bicyclist will both remain in the Clark County Detention Center following their arraignments Tuesday morning, one day after being formally charged with murder and other crimes.

Jesus Ayala, 18, and Jzamir Keys, 16, were arraigned in Clark County Justice Court in separate courtrooms. The two are accused of a crime spree that left one man dead and captured nationwide attention.

Ayala, who is accused of being the driver who intentionally swerved to hit bicyclist Andreas “Andy” Probst which resulted in his death, is being represented by public defender David Westbrook.

Jesus Ayala appears in Las Vegas Justice Court for his arraignment on Sept. 26, 2023. (KLAS)

Westbrook told Judge Ann Zimmerman he would not request bail during this proceeding because he still needs to review paperwork but will ask for a bail hearing later. Ayala opted for the right to a speedy preliminary hearing. That was scheduled for October 1.

A few minutes later, Keys appeared before Judge Joseph Sciscento and told the judge he understood the charges against him. Keys’ private attorney, Dan Hill, who was hired by Keys’ family also did not request bail at this time. Hill said he has no comment on the case and wants to allow the families to mourn respectfully. Keys did not opt for a speedy preliminary hearing. His hearing is scheduled for November 8.

Probst, a retired California police chief, was bicycling on Aug. 14 when he was “intentionally” allegedly struck by the teens in a stolen car. Las Vegas Metropolitan police said the teens stole at least three cars, struck a 72-year-old man on a bicycle, and also hit another car before the fatal hit-and-run crash. Ayala was 17 at the time of the incident.

Ayala is facing the following charges:

Murder with the use of a deadly weapon

Battery with use of a deadly weapon

Attempted murder with the use of a deadly weapon

Duty to stop at the scene of a crash

Leaving the scene of a crash

Possession of a stolen vehicle

Possession of a burglary too

Keys is facing the following charges: