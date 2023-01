EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Police are currently investigating an aggravated assault in Northeast El Paso Saturday morning.

At approximately 8:28 a.m., EPPD responded to an aggravated assault where a teenager had been seriously injured at the 10000 block of Caribou. The teenager was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Detectives from the Crimes Against Persons unit are currently assisting in the investigation. No further information has been reported.