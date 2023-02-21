EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A teenager seen in a viral video driving a car and shooting out of it with a handgun at residential homes has been arrested, El Paso Police said.

Police identified Eduardo Antonio Robles, 17, as the person in the video. When officers tried to approach him while Robles was walking along the street in El Paso, he tried to flee.

Police were able to catch him and take him into custody.

Robles is now facing additional charges of resisting arrest, search or transport

on top of his previous charge of deadly conduct for allegedly discharging a firearm in a

residential area.

The original incident happened along Pebble Hills Boulevard Sunday, Feb. 19.

