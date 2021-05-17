Teenager facing Capital Murder charges for death of 7-month old son, police say

by: Andrea Chacon

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crimes Against Persons are reporting the arrest of a 19-year-old who is now facing Capital Murder charges for the death of her 7-month old son.

Police say, Johnette Dukes, 19, reported her 7-month old child missing on May 8.

According to Dukes, she woke up from a nap and her infant was missing.

Upon arrival, officers searched for the child in and around the residence and found him inside a laundry basket underneath piled clothing, a release said.

Officers attempted CPR, however the infant was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to medical examiners, the cause of death ruled asphyxia as a factor.

On May 14th, Dukes was arrested for Capital Murder and was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility where she is still awaiting a bond hearing.

