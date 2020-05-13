Teenager arrested for vehicle theft in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 13000 block of Joe Battle Blvd. in reference to a vehicle theft on March 3.

According to the victim, his pick-up truck was stolen from the desert area one mile east from the 1300 block of Joe Battle Blvd.

Investigators later received information regarding the possible location of the vehicle and the identity of the offender.

According to a release, the offender was identified as Angel Manuel Longoria, 18, and was taken into custody and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility with a $20,000 bond, on May 12.