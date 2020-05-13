Teenager arrested for vehicle theft in east El Paso

News

by: Andrea Chacon

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 13000 block of Joe Battle Blvd. in reference to a vehicle theft on March 3.

According to the victim, his pick-up truck was stolen from the desert area one mile east from the 1300 block of Joe Battle Blvd.

Investigators later received information regarding the possible location of the vehicle and the identity of the offender.

According to a release, the offender was identified as Angel Manuel Longoria, 18, and was taken into custody and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility with a $20,000 bond, on May 12.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Mexico prepares to reopen businesses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mexico prepares to reopen businesses"

Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear Midday Update 5/13

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear Midday Update 5/13"

Newsfeed Now for May 13, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for May 13, 2020"

3 new COVID-19 deaths recorded in El Paso

Thumbnail for the video titled "3 new COVID-19 deaths recorded in El Paso"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

More crime

More Crime