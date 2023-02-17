EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One teenage boy was critically injured from a gunshot and another has been labeled as a suspect after what police are calling an aggravated assault that happened Thursday night in Northeast El Paso.

The incident happened about 9 p.m. Thursday along the 4400 block of Hondo Pass.

Police say a 16-year-old male from Chaparral, New Mexico, was brought to a Northeast El Paso hospital with a gunshot wound.

When police responded, they detained two individuals who had conflicting stories about how the victim was hurt.

As a result, the Crimes Against Person Unit was called out to join the investigation.

Police now say the victim, a 17-year-old suspect, also from Chaparral, and another 16-year-old boy were together in a vehicle along Hondo Pass when the shooting took place.

Police say the suspect was seated in the back seat behind the victim, when the gun was fired, hitting the victim.

The victim was taken into emergency surgery with life-threatening injuries; no information has been released about his current status.

Police have not said if anyone has been arrested or charged.

Crimes Against Persons detectives continue to gather more information about the incident.

We will update this story when we learn more.