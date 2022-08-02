EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – During at traffic stop, deputies form the Sheriff’s Office located a THC vape pin and a handgun underneath the driver’s seat.

Through the course of the investigation, deputies located a THC vape pin and a handgun underneath the driver’s seat. The incident occurred on Saturday July 30, 2022 at the 14100 block of Fort Defiance Dr.

According to authorities, the driver also had cocaine and Xanax on his person. The driver of the vehicle was identified as 17-year-old Joshoa Gutierrez.

Gutierrez was arrested and charged with 4 counts of possession of controlled substance and one charge of unlawful carrying of weapon. Gutierrez was booked into the El Paso County Jail without further incident, under a combined bond of $5,000.

A 16-year-old juvenile passenger reported as a runaway was in the vehicle and released to El Paso Police Department.

