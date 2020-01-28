Teen straps fentanyl pills to his thighs, CBP says

U.S. Border Patrol agents working the Interstate 19 Immigration Checkpoint near Amado arrested a man transporting fentanyl in bags taped to his body January 22. (Courtesy CBP)

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — A 19-year-old man faces felony charges after taping baggies filled with fentanyl pills to his thighs, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a news release.

U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Tucson Sector discovered the drugs while inspecting a passenger shuttle van Jan. 22 at the Interstate 19 checkpoint near Amado, Ariz.

Agents said they questioned the man before conducting a search, which led to the discovery of 243 grams of fentanyl in pill form strapped to the man’s thighs.

The unidentified man, a U.S. citizen, faces felony drug charges for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, the release said.

Earlier this month, a drug-sniffing dog alerted border officers to a 19-year-old Arizona man who also strapped fentanyl pills to his thighs and tried to smuggle them into the U.S. through the pedestrian lane at the Lukeville Port of Entry.