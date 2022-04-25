EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The 15-year-old who was stabbed to death on Friday was a student at Riverside High School according to officials with the Ysleta Independent School District.

The stabbing happened at Alameda and Midway, less than half a mile down the road from the high school. The boy was laying on Alameda, getting CPR.

On Monday KTSM 9 News spoke with parents of students at Riverside High School, all of which said they are concerned for their children’s safety.

“Yes, actually I’m more concerned about the security at school because it was only a few steps away from school. I’m wondering what the school is actually doing to protect our kids,” said one mother who was scared to give us her name, fearing her daughter’s safety.

Another father saying things are getting worse.

“My daughters used to be friends of him and I mean I’m scared for my daughters…it’s getting worse,” said Luis Flores, a father of two Riverside High School students.

Ysleta Independent School District said the campus had increased security on Monday as well as grief councilors. Officials sending us the following statement.

Another family member of a student said she is concerned for her niece’s safety.

“I’m hoping the school officials are teaching the kids some safety and how to avoid conflicts like that, just educating them on the dangers,” said Sandie Monteros the Aunt of a Riverside High School Student.

Authorities have notified Ysleta ISD administration that last week’s fatal stabbing victim was a Riverside High School student. Because safety is our #1 priority and we take all necessary precautions to ensure the well-being of students and staff, we have placed additional security and grief counselors at Riverside High School today. Grief counselors will continue to be available to those who need additional help in dealing with their grief. Ysleta Independent School District

A memorial with candles and balloons can now be seen other the corner of Midway and Alameda where the stabbing happened.

The El Paso Police Department is asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS), or submit the information or online.





