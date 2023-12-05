EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 15-year-old patient at the Hospitals of Providence got to ring her victory bell on Monday, Dec. 5, after battling leukemia for three years.

Kiara Botello, 15, rang her victory bell on Monday as she finished her treatment. Her family and doctors were beside her as she rang her victory bell.

Leukemia is a type of cancer which affects the production and function of blood cells, according to WebMD.com.

“It was an emotional and happy morning for the 15-year-old who has had a very long and tough road but can now move on to the next cancer-free chapter of her life. There were tears, laughter and definitely lots of joy,” the Hospitals of Providence said.