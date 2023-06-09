EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Missing Endangered Runaway Advisory and is asking for the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old teen and her 5-month-old child.

Jaylisa Lara, 16, and her 5-month-old son Jayquan McCall were last seen on Friday, June 9 in Las Cruces. Lara was last seen wearing black boxer shorts, a black t-shirt and black Nike sandals. The child’s clothing description is unknown.

Lara is described as 5-foot-2, 150 pounds, with brown eyes and long brown hair. Her son is 17 pounds, with brown eyes and black curly hair.

In addition, their method of travel and destination is unknown.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lara or her son is asked to contact the Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office at (575) 525-1911 or dial 911.