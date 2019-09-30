Teen killed in West El Paso crash on Saturday night

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 16-year-old was killed in Saturday nights crash in West El Paso, Police said.

Jose Roberto Prieto, 16, died from his injuries following a crash at about 10:40 p.m. at Mesa Street and Festival.

Police said that Prieto and another 16-year-old who was injured were passengers in a 2006 Mercedes driven by Daniel Tohme Posada, 18, when it hit a 2017 Volkswagen Jetta, driven by 24-year-old Omar Granados. Police said the Mercedes was traveling at a high rate of speed at the time of the crash.

Posada and the second 16-year-old were injured in the crash and taken to University Medical center. Granados was also injured but his injuries were considered non-life threatening, police said.

Two other passengers who were in the Mercedes fled the scene before officers arrived, police said.