Teen killed in central El Paso shooting, 2 others injured

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One teen is dead and three others injured in an overnight shooting.

It happened around 12:30 Thursday morning at a home in the 4100 block of Durazno. That’s near Gateway West and Copia.

El Paso police said the three individuals who knew each other were at a gathering when a fight broke out, leading to the shooting. A 16-year-old was shot and killed, two other men in their 40s also suffered injuries and were rushed to the hospital.

Authorities said one of the men in their 40s has also been identified as the suspect. However, their relationship is not clear as police said they are withholding that information at the moment.

The names of the individuals have not yet been released.

Crimes Against Persons detectives are expected to remain at the scene throughout Thursday morning as they gather evidence and continue investigating this shooting.

