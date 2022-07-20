EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – FBI agents rescued a 15-year-old-girl from her alleged kidnapper in El Paso.

Alex Roman Nguyen, 28, was arrested and accused of kidnapping the teen. The FBI El Paso division received a tip from the Cincinnati Field Office regarding Nguyen’s possible route to California.

Nguyen a resident of San Diego, was found with the teen at the central Greyhound bus station by El Paso FBI agents on Monday.

He was charged with one count with intent to engage in sexual conduct with the girl who resides in Ohio.

Thanks to the quick and coordinated efforts between the two FBI Field offices, the minor was safely recovered,” said Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey R. Downey. “The investigative work performed by both Field Offices underscores the FBI’s coordination across the United States to stop crimes against our community, especially minors who are amongst the most vulnerable.

Nguyen will be extradited to the southern district of Ohio where the arrest warrant and complaint were filed.

