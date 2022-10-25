EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Seventeen-year-old Jacob Perez is behind bars after a string of burglaries in West El Paso.

Perez allegedly went on burglary sprees on Oct. 14, 17 and 23 in West El Paso, all within a few miles from his home.

Prior to these incidents, Perez was arrested in July for 15 different other alleged burglaries and was let out on a personal recognizance (PR) bond.

On Tuesday after the latest incidents, a judge denied Perez another PR bond, and his bond was set for $50,000.

One of the businesses that had a door smashed on Oct. 23 was Supreme Cleaners on the corner of Mesa and Doniphan.

Surveillance video shows three people — one holding an axe and another a hammer. The person with the axe, then breaks the glass door and goes inside to find the cash register empty.

“Working in the store 30 years, like it never happened and now you hear more and more a lot of businesses are getting robbed,” said Maria Elena Miranda, an employee at Supreme Cleaners.

Another business in the same shopping center was also broken into. The door of Arcoriris Bakery was smashed and money was stolen from the register.

“Heartbreaking. It is very sad to see your business in any state like that. Walking in and seeing glass everywhere, glass back here even, cash register completely destroyed, coins everywher,e it was very sad,” said Elizabeth Cardenas, the manager at Arcoiris Bakery.

According to Cardenas, the burglars also took soda from her bakery. She told KTSM 9 News she’s making changes after the incident.

“Add better security to our business. We have been here 12 years and nothing has happened like this, so it was sad and shocking,” Cardenas said.

According to the El Paso Police Department Perez was located near the 200 block of Alvarez running on the street carrying an axe and a black ski mask around 2:50 a.m. on October 23.

In a court hearing on Tuesday it was mentioned there is a co-defendant but that person is a juvenile.