EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police arrested a 17-year-old El Paso man and charged him burglarizing multiple businesses in the Upper Valley area over a nine-day period in October.
Jacob Perez was arrested and charged with seven counts of burglary and one count of criminal mischief from Oct. 17-23.
The businesses Perez allegedly burglarized were all located along Doniphan or Mesa Street.
Perez was booked into the county jail on bonds totaling more than $200,000.
Perez had been arrested back in October for allegedly burglarizing a bakery, breaking down the front door and damaging a cash register.