EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police arrested a 17-year-old El Paso man and charged him burglarizing multiple businesses in the Upper Valley area over a nine-day period in October.

Jacob Perez was arrested and charged with seven counts of burglary and one count of criminal mischief from Oct. 17-23.

The businesses Perez allegedly burglarized were all located along Doniphan or Mesa Street.

Perez was booked into the county jail on bonds totaling more than $200,000.

Perez had been arrested back in October for allegedly burglarizing a bakery, breaking down the front door and damaging a cash register.