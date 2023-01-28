EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Police are investigating an aggravated assault in Northeast El Paso that happened Saturday morning.

At 8:28 a.m., El Paso Police responded to a call of an aggravated assault that had just taken place at the 10000 block of Caribou. A 15-year-old teenager suffered serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital. A 16-year-old victim was also taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Crimes Against Persons Unit Detectives responded to the scene to assist with the investigation. Investigators learned that a 16-year-old individual allegedly attacked the two teenagers and fled the scene. The 16-year-old victim accompanied by a male adult found the juvenile suspect later. When the juvenile was found, he allegedly threatened the adult with a weapon.

The juvenile was detained by police and turned over to the Juvenile Probation Department. The juvenile suspect is being charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

No further information has been released at this time.