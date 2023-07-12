EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 17-year-old boy was recently arrested for burglary of business, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office says they received an active criminal warrant on Alan Daniel Gutierrez, 17, on Tuesday, July 11.

Gutierrez was wanted for an alleged burglary that happened early Saturday morning, July 8 at the Beans and Burritos coffee shop in Fabens.

Deputies made contact at the 19000 block of Cielo Drive in Tornillo and met with Gutierrez. He was then taken into custody and booked into the El Paso County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

As KTSM has previously reported, the coffee shop was broken into around 4:40 a.m. Saturday morning, July 8 by two individuals who appeared on surveillance video. The operators of the business asked for the community’s help in identifying the two individuals.