EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — TEDxElPaso invites the community to “On a Mountain of Love” event in Downtown El Paso on April 8 at the Philanthropy Theatre from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

TEDxElPaso: “On a Mountain of Love” will be celebrating the resilience, creativity, and compassion that lives within El Paso.

Iris Lopez will be the master ceremony of the event that will feature TED talks videos and local voices including award-winning El Paso poet, novelist and writer of children’s books Benjamin Alire Sáenz, award-winning Architectural Firm Headquartered in Oslo, Norway Elaine Molinar, and Associate Professor and Program Director of Rhetoric and Writing Studies at the University of Texas at El Paso, Lucia Durá.

The event requires a cost of $55 registration at epcf.org/tedx. However, TEDxElPaso will be streamed live for free at tedxelpaso.com and facebook/TEDxElPaso.

TEDxElPaso is also encouraging people to host a viewing party with family, friends, neighbors, etc. Get more information on livestreaming and hosting a TEDxElPaso viewing party at tedxelpaso.com/viewing-party.

“El Paso’s ideas are a part of a unique and inspiring story. At TEDxElPaso, we will present talks celebrating the resilience, creativity, and compassion of our community,” said Anthony Martinez, TEDxElPaso organizer. “We are excited to share this TED-like experience with our friends, family, and neighbors.”

To get more information about TEDxElPaso, please visit tedxelpaso.com.