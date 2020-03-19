New XBOX Series X to launch during 2020 holidays

(CNN) – Microsoft is back-peddling on a leak that went out on its website on Wednesday.

For a short time — the company’s site indicated its upcoming XBOX Series X console would launch on Thanksgiving.

Microsoft said that was a mistake.

The company said it is not committing to a specific release date for its next-generation console, but confirmed it would launch sometime during the holiday season.

Sony is also planning to launch the Playstation 5 in a similarly non-committal window of this year’s “holiday season.”

Gamers have just a few months left to save up.

Neither company has released a price, but experts believe the video game machines will cost about $500.