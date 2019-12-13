Microsoft unveils new console that’s expected to hit store shelves in 2020

Tech News
Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Microsoft

LOS ANGELES, California (KTSM) – Microsoft has finally unveiled its newest console called, “Xbox Series X.”

The system was revealed Thursday night during, “The 2019 Game Awards.”

In a tweet posted by the official Xbox account, the video clip shows the console standing upright instead of lying flat like its previous systems.

In addition, the Xbox Series X will include a special new wireless controller.

The new system is expected to arrive in December of 2020.

An official price has not been announced.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story