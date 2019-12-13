Microsoft unveils new console that’s expected to hit store shelves in 2020

LOS ANGELES, California (KTSM) – Microsoft has finally unveiled its newest console called, “Xbox Series X.”

The system was revealed Thursday night during, “The 2019 Game Awards.”

In a tweet posted by the official Xbox account, the video clip shows the console standing upright instead of lying flat like its previous systems.

In addition, the Xbox Series X will include a special new wireless controller.

The new system is expected to arrive in December of 2020.

An official price has not been announced.