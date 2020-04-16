Team SISD promoting ‘Family Fridays’ as part of remote learning program

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Socorro Independent School District has added Family Fridays into their remote learning program to promote the emotional well-being of all SISD families.

Family Fridays started with a soft launch on April 10 and numerous Team SISD families shared the activities they did for the first Family Friday on social media.

“Family fun Friday! Movie and dancing time for these #PDN_Jaguars! #TeamSISD #TrollsWorldTour,” said Perla Vaquera in a post on Twitter, along with pictures and a video of her children dancing.

According to a release, SISD teachers are collecting concrete evidence to monitor student progress per the TEA guidelines, however, the only documentation required for Family Fridays is to see happy faces on students, teachers, and parents.

“As we continue to serve tirelessly as a lifeline for our students, who we love and educate as our own, I want to do everything possible to ensure the emotional and physical well-being of our teachers, support staff, and employees,” said SISD Superintendent Jose Espinoza, Ed.D. “I look forward to this adjustment to our Remote Learning Academy, which will help our teachers and parents make learning connections with their own children and grow stronger together as a family.”

Team SISD families are encouraged to share their Family Friday photos on social media, using the hashtag #FamilyFridays and #TeamSISD.

For a list of suggested activities for Family Fridays, click here.