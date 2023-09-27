EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Team Human Beans, which it was made up of cast and crew members from El Paso and Juarez, was named the $10,000 grand prize winner of the Film Race during a closing ceremony on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at the Plaza Theatre, according to a press release sent by Barracuda PR.

During the event, all three participating teams shared their short films for the first time. The films were created over five days of shooting and editing.

Attendees also enjoyed a behind-the-scenes trailer featuring footage that was captured during the competition, according to the press release.

The Film Race kicked off two weeks ago, as three teams, made up of local filmmakers had five days to shoot and edit a short film.

Barracuda says each team was assigned a different local location per day and challenges that they were required to incorporate into their film. Teams were followed by behind-the-scenes film crews that captured the rigors, challenges, successes and disappointments of each team as they raced for the grand prize of $10,000.

In addition, behind-the-scenes footage will be used by El Paso entrepreneur and actor TJ Karam and producer Joe Buser’s FILM765 production company to pitch an episodic reality competition program to cable and streaming networks, according to Barracuda.

“We had three incredibly talented film teams running around El Paso for three days, shooting in locations like Stanton House hotel, the Union Depot, the Socorro Mission and others that were so supportive and welcoming to us,” said TJ Karam. “We’re excited for the people of El Paso, Juárez and Las Cruces to see the work of these talented filmmakers and to showcase the beautiful locations available here in our region, as well as the local filmmaking community.”