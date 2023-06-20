EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Teachers and staff in districts across the Borderland are getting raises for the 2023-24 school year.

On Tuesday the Ysleta Independent School District approved pay incentives for the upcoming year;

A one time lump sum payment of $500 per full time employees

4% increase for full-time hourly employees

3.65% for teachers, nurses and librarians

2% for administration

Teacher salary will now be increased to $60,500 annually effective, July 1.

The Canutillo Independent School District also approved a pay increase in May.

5% salary increase for teachers

3% pay hike for all other employees

The starting salary for teachers with zero experience increase to $60,000

Bus drivers will now earn $22 an hour

KTSM reached out to Gadsden Independent School District about their 6% salary increase and the superintendent said they can’t replace experience in providing the best education for their students.

“I think the ability to recruit and retain staff is huge in our workforce today. You know, we’ve got to maintain our experienced teachers and our expert staff, and I think this gives us an ability to do that,” Travis Dempsey, superintendent at GISD, said.

The El Paso Independent School District is meeting at 5p.m. Tuesday, June 20 to discuss if they will have any pay increases as well.

The president of the El Paso Teachers Association told KTSM that teachers are hoping to get more than a 2% increase.