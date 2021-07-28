Teachers prepare for merger of EPISD schools

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Staff at two El Paso Independent School District are getting to know each other as their campuses prepare to merge.

Armendariz Middle School and Bassett Middle School will soon consolidate into a new campus known as Capt. Gabriel Navarrete Middle School.

This week, educators and staff got together for joint training, according to the EPISD Facebook page.

Navarrete Middle will begin classes on Monday. The new state-of-the-art school —a 2016 bond project— is located at 3520 Hayes Ave. in Central El Paso.

Capt. Gabriel Navarrete Middle School (Image: EPISD)

