Teacher appreciation week bonuses for Harmony Public School educators

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Harmony Public Schools will award a $250 bonus to nearly 4,000 employees in celebration of Teacher Appreciation Week during the most challenging time for educators.

According to a release, the bonus was passed unanimously by the Harmony Executive Board of Directors during a board meeting and announced to employees on the first day of Teacher Appreciation Week. 

“Our teachers have always been the backbone of our school system and never has that been more apparent than during the current COVID-19 crisis,” Harmony CEO Fatih Ay said. “We are extremely proud of their efforts to continue engaging our students and families during these extraordinary circumstances, often even going above and beyond their normal duties by working free meal handout lines or producing 3D face protectors from their own homes to donate to health workers and first responders in their communities.”

With approximately 4,000 workers statewide, the total commitment of the Teacher Appreciation Week bonus will amount to roughly $1 million, a release said.

Harmony Public Schools is currently accepting student applications for the 2020-2021 school year. The school system is also seeking qualified teaching applicants for the 2020-2021 school year via its first ever Virtual Teacher Job Fair.

Harmony Public Schools offers tuition-free education to PreK-Grade 12 students in 23 cities across the state.

Harmony’s curriculum places a heavy focus on STEM skills, Character Education, project-based learning, and college readiness.

