EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The 15th annual Taste of Las Cruces fundraiser will bring together the Las Cruces community, celebrate food and benefit the local food pantry.

The event will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, June 8 at the Las Cruces Convention Center, 680 University Ave. The cost is $50. Proceeds from ticket sales and the silent auction will benefit Case de Peregrinos food pantry.

“Taste of Las Cruces features a range of local eateries showcasing their best dishes, from classic comfort food to innovative fusion cuisine. Guests can enjoy a variety of flavors and styles, all in one convenient location,” according to a news release announcing the event.

Tickets for the event are available at tasteoflascruces.com.

For more information, call (575) 259-3438 or click here.