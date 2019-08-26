Target teams up with Disney to open shops

elpasostrong
by: ANNE D'INNOCENZIO, AP Retail Writer

This image provided by Target Brand Inc and Disney shows an artist rendering of a store. Target is hoping to bring the magic of Disney by creating permanent Disney shops at a cluster of its own stores starting this fall. As part of its collaboration with the Walt Disney Co., the Minneapolis-based discounter says it will open 25 Disney-branded stores starting Oct. 4, with 40 additional locations opening by October 2020. (Target Brand Inc. and Disney via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Target is hoping to bring the magic of such characters as Mickey Mouse and Elsa to its own customers by opening permanent Disney shops at a cluster of stores starting this fall.

As part of the collaboration with The Walt Disney Co., the Minneapolis-based discounter says it will open 25 Disney-branded stores starting on Oct. 4, with 40 additional locations opening by October 2020.

Target is also launching a Disney-focused online experience on its site on Sunday. And it’s planning a new store near the entrance of the Walt Disney World Resort in 2021.

“This is a great fit for our brand and theirs,” Brian Cornell, Target’s CEO told reporters during a conference call on Saturday.

The moves, made public officially Sunday, come as Target is looking to build on its strong sales streak. Last week, the discounter raised its annual profit expectations after reporting strong second-quarter profits and sales. The discounter has been sprucing up its stores with new brands and displays.

Disney, which operates about 300 of its own stores globally, is looking for new ways to reach customers amid weak traffic declines at malls. Bob Chapek, chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, said there’s a 90% overlap between Disney and Target customers.

Disney also has shops at about 600 J.C. Penney stores. But unlike Target’s Disney shops, they’re not Disney store branded and do not have the breadth of merchandise or the interactive features.

Chapek told reporters that there are no plans to end the agreement with struggling Penney and said that the shops are doing well.

Target, which has long sold Disney merchandise, says the Disney shops will average about 750 square feet (70 sq. meters) each and will be located near children’s clothing and toys. They will feature more than 450 items, including more than 100 products that were previously only available at Disney retail locations. The shops will feature music, interactive displays, photo opportunities and a seating area where families can watch Disney movie clips.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Full list of Disney Store at Target Store locations to open in October 2019:

Mobile West
790 Schillinger Rd S
Mobile, AL 36695

Murrieta 
41040 California Oaks Rd 
Murrieta, CA 92562 

San Jose College Park 
533 Coleman Ave 
San Jose, CA 95110 

Bozeman 
2550 Catron St 
Bozeman, MT 59718 

Edmond 
1200 E 2nd St 
Edmond, OK 73034 

Keizer 
6450 Keizer Station Blvd NE 
Keizer, OR 97303 

Jacksonville Mandarin 
10490 San Jose Blvd 
Jacksonville, FL 32257 

Chicago Brickyard 
6525 W Diversey Ave 
Chicago, IL 60707 

New Lenox 
2370 E Lincoln Hwy 
New Lenox, IL 60451 

Austin NW 
10900 Lakeline Mall Dr 
Austin NW, TX 78717 

Euless 
15300 Grove Circle N 
Euless, TX 55369 

Pasadena 
5757 Fairmont Pkwy 
Pasadena, TX 77505 

Denver Stapleton 
7930 Northfield Blvd 
Denver, CO 80238		Loveland 
1725 Rocky Mountain Ave 
Loveland, CO 80538 

Clearwater 
2747 Gulf To Bay Blvd 
Clearwater, FL 33759 

Philadelphia West 
4000 Monument Rd 
Philadelphia, PA 19131 

Stoudsburg 
155 Pocono Commons 
Stroudsburg, PA 18360

Allen North 
150 E Stacy Rd, Ste 2400 
Allen North, TX 75002

Waterford Park 
1125 Veterans Pkwy 
Clarksville, IN 47129 

Brighton 
8043 Challis Rd 
Brighton, MI 48116

Maple Grove North 
15300 Grove Circle N 
Maple Grove, MN 55369

Houston North Central 
19511 I H 45 
Spring, TX 73034

South Jordan 
11525 Parkway Plaza Dr 
South Jordan, UT 84095 

Leesburg 
1200 Edwards Ferry Rd 
Leesburg, VA 20176 

Lake Stevens 
9601 Market Pl 
Lake Stevens, WA 98258

