Target teams up with Disney to open shops

NEW YORK (AP) — Target is hoping to bring the magic of such characters as Mickey Mouse and Elsa to its own customers by opening permanent Disney shops at a cluster of stores starting this fall.
As part of the collaboration with The Walt Disney Co., the Minneapolis-based discounter says it will open 25 Disney-branded stores starting on Oct. 4, with 40 additional locations opening by October 2020.
Target is also launching a Disney-focused online experience on its site on Sunday. And it’s planning a new store near the entrance of the Walt Disney World Resort in 2021.
“This is a great fit for our brand and theirs,” Brian Cornell, Target’s CEO told reporters during a conference call on Saturday.
The moves, made public officially Sunday, come as Target is looking to build on its strong sales streak. Last week, the discounter raised its annual profit expectations after reporting strong second-quarter profits and sales. The discounter has been sprucing up its stores with new brands and displays.
Disney, which operates about 300 of its own stores globally, is looking for new ways to reach customers amid weak traffic declines at malls. Bob Chapek, chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, said there’s a 90% overlap between Disney and Target customers.
Disney also has shops at about 600 J.C. Penney stores. But unlike Target’s Disney shops, they’re not Disney store branded and do not have the breadth of merchandise or the interactive features.
Chapek told reporters that there are no plans to end the agreement with struggling Penney and said that the shops are doing well.
Target, which has long sold Disney merchandise, says the Disney shops will average about 750 square feet (70 sq. meters) each and will be located near children’s clothing and toys. They will feature more than 450 items, including more than 100 products that were previously only available at Disney retail locations. The shops will feature music, interactive displays, photo opportunities and a seating area where families can watch Disney movie clips.
Financial terms were not disclosed.
Full list of Disney Store at Target Store locations to open in October 2019:
|Mobile West
790 Schillinger Rd S
Mobile, AL 36695
Murrieta
41040 California Oaks Rd
Murrieta, CA 92562
San Jose College Park
533 Coleman Ave
San Jose, CA 95110
Bozeman
2550 Catron St
Bozeman, MT 59718
Edmond
1200 E 2nd St
Edmond, OK 73034
Keizer
6450 Keizer Station Blvd NE
Keizer, OR 97303
Jacksonville Mandarin
10490 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Chicago Brickyard
6525 W Diversey Ave
Chicago, IL 60707
New Lenox
2370 E Lincoln Hwy
New Lenox, IL 60451
Austin NW
10900 Lakeline Mall Dr
Austin NW, TX 78717
Euless
15300 Grove Circle N
Euless, TX 55369
Pasadena
5757 Fairmont Pkwy
Pasadena, TX 77505
Denver Stapleton
7930 Northfield Blvd
Denver, CO 80238
|Loveland
1725 Rocky Mountain Ave
Loveland, CO 80538
Clearwater
2747 Gulf To Bay Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33759
Philadelphia West
4000 Monument Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19131
Stoudsburg
155 Pocono Commons
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
Allen North
150 E Stacy Rd, Ste 2400
Allen North, TX 75002
Waterford Park
1125 Veterans Pkwy
Clarksville, IN 47129
Brighton
8043 Challis Rd
Brighton, MI 48116
Maple Grove North
15300 Grove Circle N
Maple Grove, MN 55369
Houston North Central
19511 I H 45
Spring, TX 73034
South Jordan
11525 Parkway Plaza Dr
South Jordan, UT 84095
Leesburg
1200 Edwards Ferry Rd
Leesburg, VA 20176
Lake Stevens
9601 Market Pl
Lake Stevens, WA 98258