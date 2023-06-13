EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – During the early stages of the Revolutionary War, colonial troops fought under a bewildering array of flags featuring images like rattlesnakes, pine trees and eagles and slogans like “Don’t Tread On Me” or “Liberty or Death.”

That prompted the Continental Congress to adopt what we now fondly know as the “Stars and Stripes” as the official American flag on June 14, 1777.

On that date, the Continental Congress passed the Flag Resolution of 1777, stating that “the flag of the United States shall be thirteen stripes, alternate red and white, with a union of thirteen stars of white on a blue field.”

To commemorate that historic moment, June 14 has been celebrated as the flag’s official birthday for decades. But according to Almanac.com, it was President Woodrow Wilson who made the observance of “Flag Day” official by presidential proclamation back in 1916.

Flag Day, however, is not an official federal holiday. Instead its observance is traditionally proclaimed each year by the president.

June 14 also marks the U.S. Army’s birthday, two years earlier in 1775 – meaning the Army is technically the big brother to the flag.

Here are some facts about the U.S. flag, courtesy of History.com, the online version of the History Channel.