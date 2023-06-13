EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – During the early stages of the Revolutionary War, colonial troops fought under a bewildering array of flags featuring images like rattlesnakes, pine trees and eagles and slogans like “Don’t Tread On Me” or “Liberty or Death.”
That prompted the Continental Congress to adopt what we now fondly know as the “Stars and Stripes” as the official American flag on June 14, 1777.
On that date, the Continental Congress passed the Flag Resolution of 1777, stating that “the flag of the United States shall be thirteen stripes, alternate red and white, with a union of thirteen stars of white on a blue field.”
To commemorate that historic moment, June 14 has been celebrated as the flag’s official birthday for decades. But according to Almanac.com, it was President Woodrow Wilson who made the observance of “Flag Day” official by presidential proclamation back in 1916.
Flag Day, however, is not an official federal holiday. Instead its observance is traditionally proclaimed each year by the president.
June 14 also marks the U.S. Army’s birthday, two years earlier in 1775 – meaning the Army is technically the big brother to the flag.
Here are some facts about the U.S. flag, courtesy of History.com, the online version of the History Channel.
- A small-town Wisconsin teacher, Bernard Cigrand, is generally credited with originating the idea for celebrating the flag on its birthday on June 14. He led his school in the first formal observation of the day in 1885. He later changed careers and became a dentist but continued to promote his concept of Flag Day and promote respect for the flag throughout his life.
- It is widely believed that seamstress Betsy Ross made the first American flag, but historians now dismiss that as pure folklore. Instead, most historians now credit that Francis Hopkinson, who signed the Declaration of Independence, as designer of the flag.
- In the 1950s when it was anticipated that Alaska would be admitted as the nation’s 49th state, designers around the country began the process of retooling the flag to recognize the new state.
- But a 17-year-old high-school student in Ohio named Bob Heft used his mother’s sewing machine during a class project and added two stars to the flag. Heft rightly anticipated that Hawaii would soon join The Union too.
- His teacher initially gave him a B-minus for not knowing how many states there were, but the new flag design caught the attention of President Dwight D. Eisenhower after both new states were added to the country. Ike selected Heft’s design on July 4, 1959.
- Heft’s history teacher, by the way, changed his grade after that to an A.