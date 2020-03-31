T-Mobile to donate up to half a million dollars for healthcare workers and families in need

by: Andrea Chacon

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – T-Mobile encourages the public to #GiveThanksNotPranks this April Fool’s Day, and they will donate up to $500,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America COVID-19 Relief Fund.

T-Mobile chose to help the Boys & Girls Clubs of America COVID-19 Relief Fund to support their invaluable work providing services and childcare for healthcare workers, and meals for families in need during this global pandemic.

According to a release, the community will have two ways to express gratitude for the helpers in their lives while contributing to this great cause.

People can tweet using #GiveThanksNotPranks and tag @TMobile from April 1-7. T-Mobile will donate $1 for every gratitude story they get tagged on using the correct hashtag, up to $200,000.

Another way to contribute is by texting THANKS to 50555 throughout all of April and making a $5 donation. T-Mobile will match donations up to $300,000.

Thank a helper, be a helper.

