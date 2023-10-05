EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — If you have read my occasional musings on everyday carry gear, you know that I love Swiss Army Knives.

But while I love these iconic pocket knives, made by Swiss company Victorinox, I do have a confession to make — the more minimal the tool set, the more I like them.

My latest addition is to my everyday carry options is the Victorinox Recruit, which comes in at 84 millimeters or about 3.3 inches when folded up. That is about the perfect length to carry around in your pocket.

Photos by Dave Burge/KTSM

It also weighs in at a feather-like 1.7 ounces.

The Recruit is listed as having 10 functions, but truth be told, I never like to consider the keychain ring as an actual “function.”

This simple, but exquisite knife comes with two layers of tools — a main blade and penknife blade on one layer and then the “opener” layer, a bottle opener that includes a wire stripper and flathead screwdriver and a can opener that includes a smaller screwdriver that can be used for both flathead and for Phillips screws, if you are nimble.

And of course, it comes with the ubiquitous Victorinox scale tools — a pair of tweezers and toothpick (really useful for ejecting a SIM card in a pinch).

The blades come razor sharp from the factory. As I’m writing this, I have Band-Aid on a finger that got a little nick from the penknife blade. Knife nerds, like me, like to say that a knife is not really truly yours until it draws a bit of the owner’s blood.

At $23.99 from Victorinox.com, I envision this as a nice, inexpensive blade set and multitool to carry around. It’s not so expensive that if it gets dinged up or even lost that it would cause too much heartburn.

And big plus about a Swiss Army knife: They aren’t scary to “non-knife” people and are very suitable for an office or professional setting.

