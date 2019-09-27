Swimmer Andres Hernandez will represent El Paso at the 2019 Global Games in Australia

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Andres Hernandez, a swimmer with Down syndrome, will represent the Sun City at the 2019 INAS Global Games in Brisbane, Australia this Fall.

The INAS Global Games is the largest sports championship for people with Down syndrome.

Hernandez, 25, found his passion for swimming at a young age.

He first began competing with the Mexican Down syndrome swim team, and then began to compete for the United States team in 2018.

Hernandez has met the qualifying times to participate in nine different events and has competed in several international competitions.

Gamble Lynch, lifeguard and swim instructor at the Westside Natatorium, said Andres is one of the greatest swimmers he has ever worked with.

“Everyday he comes in here and works hard. He is honestly an inspiration to a lot of people,” said Lynch.

Nearly 1,000 athletes from 48 countries will compete in Brisbane, Australia this October.

To support Andre’s journey, please visit his GoFundMe page.