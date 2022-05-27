SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Sweetwater Police Department (SPD) announced Friday that will be deploying officers out to Uvalde, in light of the horrendous school shooting at Robb Elementary School on Tuesday.

According to a release from the City of Sweetwater, two officers will be deployed by urgent request from the State of Texas.

Duties the officers will be completing include; assisting in calls for service and protection of Governor Greg Abbott during his visits to Uvalde.

Full statement from Assistant Chief Cory Stroman:

“Late yesterday afternoon our agency received an urgent request through the Texas Police Chiefs Association for mutual aid assistance with staffing in Uvalde. One Sergeant and one Corporal with the Sweetwater Police Department volunteered and have been deployed to Uvalde to assist our sister agency in their time of need. They will be assisting in calls for service, and security details, such as Governor protection. We will monitor the needs and possibly send additional resources as requested or needed. Uvalde has made their needs known in a time of tragedy and we will mobilize whatever resources we can to serve in this tragic time.”

News of the Robb Elementary shooting was broken by Gov. Abbott while he was in Abilene to give a resource update on the Mesquite Heat fire.