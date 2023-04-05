EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- El Paso Art Association (EPAA) is inviting the community to the “Sweet Rides the Art of Transportation Award” exhibit opening reception from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 8 at the Crossland Gallery located at 500 W. Paisano.

Sweet Rides poster courtesy of EPAA

Old Ford Truck Headlamp by Laurie Sayward

On our way! by Romero Ordonez

Alamogordo Ride by Paul Maxwell

Rust in Peace by Sarah Rusell

El Paso ride by Francisco Romero

General Problem 6- WHAT IS POWER? by Pamela Vigo Sanchez

The spring art exhibit will showcase over 50 artists featuring work in painting, photography, sculpture, mixed media, and more. Featured artists are from El Paso, Las Cruces, Deming, Fort Hancock, students from UTEP and area high schools.

Contemporary painter and UTEP Associate Professor of Art Tom Birkner will be the judge of the exhibit, many of his paintings feature some sweet cars in all sorts of locations and happenings. Birkner also offered to use his honorarium to purchase art supplies for his students.

There will also be a memorial tribute to Richard Cadenhead. He was a sweet rides enthusiast and photographer who built neat vintage cars that would take him far and wide.

The exhibit received donations from Richard’s wife, Carmen Navar, sister-in-law Teri Cadenhead Buess and brother-in-law Christopher Buess for two memorial awards that two lucky artists will enjoy in the memory of Richard. The El Paso Locomotive Soccer Team also donated 4 game tickets and a signed soccer ball to be given to one lucky artist.

In addition, EPAA is encouraging the community to attend these two other events: