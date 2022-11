Nurses at Las Palmas Medical Center dressed newborns up in special holiday onsies for Thanksgiving.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – To honor and celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday, nurses at Las Palmas Medical Center dressed newborns born at the hospital in festive “Sweet as Pumpkin Pie” onsies.

Nurses at Las Palmas Medical Center dressed newborns up in festive holiday onsies to celebrate Thanksgiving. Courtesy From Las Palmas Medical Center