EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A man has turned himself in after the El Paso Police Department said a SWAT unit was deployed to a residence in East El Paso on Monday night.

Police sent a notification shortly after 8:30 p.m., stating that officers were on the scene at a home in the 3400 blk. of East Glen Dr., near Edgemere Blvd. and Lee Trevino Dr.

Investigators said the call came in as a report of aggravated assault/family violence.

No other information is available.

This story will be updated.