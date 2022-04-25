EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Monday morning, El Paso Police Department officials released more information on a Friday afternoon motorcycle wreck that severely injured the rider.

EPPD shares that 20-year-old Stephen James Sims – of Fort Bliss – was driving an Indian Scout Motorcycle north on Lee Trevino on Friday, April 22.

Sims was struck by a Volkswagen Atlas driven by 70-year-old Phoenix resident Lorenzo Hernandez.

Police say Hernandez was pulling out of a driveway along the 3100 block of Lee Trevino when he struck Sims.

According to police officials, Hernandez struck Sims, sending him and the bike sliding across the road. They add that Sims’ leg was amputated during the slide.

Sims was transported to Del Sol Hospital for treatment of injuries due to the wreck.

Police say Failure to yield the right of way by Hernandez is a contributing factor in the crash.

Police continue to investigate this crash.

