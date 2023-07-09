Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A “suspicious package” was dropped off at the Ruidoso, New Mexico, Police Department, and the New Mexico State Police bomb team has been called in to evaluate the situation on Sunday, July 9, according to a Facebook post from the Village of Ruidoso.

According to the post, both the New Mexico State Police and the Ruidoso Police are working together on the incident.

A spokesman for the New Mexico State Police said their Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team was called out about a suspicious package and the “scene is secure at this time with the help of Ruidoso PD.”

Details are still limited but KTSM is working to learn more and will update this story.