A suspicious package at a Circle K convenience store closes part of Yarbrough and Alameda on Monday, Feb. 27.

UPDATE: The “suspicious item” call has been resolved, police said. The item turned out to be an abandoned suitcase.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A “suspicious item” left at a Circle K store at 8130 Alameda has forced the closure of part of that road in the Lower Valley, El Paso Police said.

The call came in at about 1:30 p.m.

“As in any unknown or suspicious item that is left behind, precautions are taken to ensure the item is not anything of concern,” police said in a statement sent out to media.

Alameda is closed both west and eastbound at Yarbrough. Northbound traffic on Yarbrough is also closed at Alameda.

Motorists are asked to use alternate routes while police investigate this incident.