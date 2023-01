EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — According to a text notification sent out Saturday afternoon by UTEP, a robbery took place on the second floor of the Glory Garage located on the 100 block of Glory Road.

The notification stated that the robbery took place at approximately 1:40 a.m. Saturday and that the incident was reported late. No weapon was used, and the suspects have not been located, according to the notification.

No further information has been released.