Suspect surrenders after SWAT standoff while accompanied by two children

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man who prompted an hours-long SWAT standoff Tuesday night surrendered to officers while accompanied by two small children, police said.

Andy Galindo, 26, was wanted on several charges, including unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities, and unlawful carrying of a weapon at prohibited places.

According to a release, those charges stem from a fight/shots fired call June 11 on the 1400 block of N. Zaragoza. Police say the Galindo fired several rounds, however, no one was injured.

Investigators identified Galindo as the offender and located him at an apartment complex on the 3300 block of Gateway North.

A SWAT team and Crisis Management officers responded to assist after Galindo refused to exit the apartment.

Police said that after several hours, a female walked out of the apartment holding a baby, and Galindo later approached the front door while holding a small child in one arm, and another child in front of him.

Officers managed to convince Galindo to surrender peacefully. He is now being held at the El Paso County Jail with bond set at $8,750.