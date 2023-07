EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The man accused of shooting and killing Alamogordo Police Officer Anthony Ferguson will be making a court appearance on Monday, July 31.

Dominic De La O, 26, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Ferguson who was killed in the line of duty on July 15.

De La O is scheduled to be arraigned at 8 a.m. Monday at the Otero County District Courthouse in Alamogordo.

Ferguson was 41 years old and was an 11-year veteran of the Alamogordo Police Department.