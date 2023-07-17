EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The man who has been arrested in the fatal shooting of an Alamogordo Police officer had been involved in another officer-involved shooting earlier this year, the New Mexico State Police said in a news release this past weekend.

Dominic De La O, 26 of Alamogordo, has been arrested and is facing a series of felony charges in the fatal shooting of Alamogordo Police Officer Anthony Ferguson on July 15.

According to New Mexico State Police, he was also involved in an officer-involved shooting with Alamogordo Police on Jan. 29, 2023.

KTSM obtained court documents and learned that the earlier incident started when Alamogordo Police went looking for De La O who was wanted on “multiple arrest warrants.”

Police located De La O and a foot pursuit happened, ending at a car wash on East 10th Street.

There, a “scuffle took place” as two officers tried to take De La O into custody.

During the confrontation, De La O produced a handgun and one of the officers pulled out his duty weaon and fired, striking De La O, according to court documents.

De La O was transported to Gerald Champion Regional Hospital in Alamogordo for his injuries and then later flown to University Medical Center in El Paso.

Police later found a plastic bag “containing a crystalline substance” inside the jeans De La O had been wearing during this first officer-involved shooting, according to court documents.

De La O’s mother later told police that her son had been using methamphetamine for about a year.

New Mexico State Police say De La O is facing the following charges in the death of Officer Ferguson: attempt to commit first-degree murder; aggravated battery on a police officer with a deadly weapon; tampering with evidence; aggravated fleeing of a police officer; resisting and evading a police officer; criminal trespass; failure to yield to an emergency vehicle; and reckless driving.

According to a news release sent out by Twelfth Judicial District Attorney Scot Key’s office, no formal charges have been filed against the suspect, who was not identified by name in the release.

According to the DA’s office, “the state is taking advantage of the fact that the defendant was arrested on a ‘no bond’ warrant in another pending felony case.”

“The defendant cannot get out of jail and the state will be presenting its case to the Otero County grand jury as early as next week,” according to the statement sent out by Key’s office. “It is anticipated that the charges will include first-degree murder.”