LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspected shooter at a Laguna Woods church as 68-year-old David Chou of Las Vegas, Nevada.
According to the sheriff, Chou has been booked on one felony count of murder and five felony counts of attempted murder.
There is a news conference scheduled for later today in California.
- More mass shootings are happening at grocery stores – 13% of shooters are motivated by racial hatred, criminologists find
- 19-year-old Texan becomes youngest African American to graduate law school in US
- Three Day Rule matchmakers in El Paso
- Suspect in California church shooting from Las Vegas
- Harmony School of Science presents: Annie JR.
- Suspect in California church shooting ID’d as 68-year-old Vegas man